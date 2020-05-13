FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Los Angeles police investigators work the scene of a fatal shooting in the Crenshaw District of Los Angeles. Detectives nationwide are grappling with changes the coronavirus has wrought on their investigations. Cold cases are getting colder, plainclothes investigators are digging out their dusty uniforms for patrol duty, and detectives are struggling to find new ways to connect with victims through thick masks. Even as police departments report major decreases in crime statistics thanks to stay-at-home orders, authorities say enough wrongdoing abounds to keep cops busy. And some detective work must still be in-person and hands-on, despite COVID-19. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)