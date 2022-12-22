The Rosemont High School football takes the field for a game against Galt High School in Galt, near Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Superintendent Torie Gibson felt she had no choice but to make the unpopular decision. When learning Amador High's football team had a group chat titled, “Kill the Blacks,” filled with derogatory language and racial slurs, she ended the Northern California school’s varsity season. The discipline was swift and abrupt. Moments before Amador was to play Rosemont — a predominantly Black and Latino school in nearby Sacramento — the game was called off.(Jessica Garrison/Los Angeles Times via AP)