This Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, photo provided by James Kirkpatrick, the Tallahassee, Fla., resident poses for a photo. Kirpatrick is an independent who is likely voting for former Vice President Joe Biden. He was initially voting for the Green Party candidate but his friends persuaded him to vote for Biden after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Senate Republicans, he said, should follow the precedent they set when they declined to move forward with President Barack Obama's final nominee to the High Court. "If you're going to start a precedent you should stick to it," he said. (James Kirkpatrick via AP)