FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2021, file photo, Spectators wearing face masks wait for competitors in the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Sapporo, northern Japan. Japan was set to expand its coronavirus state of emergency for a second week in a row Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, adding several more prefectures, including Hokkaido, as a surge in infections fueled by the delta variant strains the country's health care system.Japanese characters at top read: "Hokkaido Bank." (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)