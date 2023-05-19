This artist rendering shows the $5 billion project, MOON envisioned on the Dubai Pearl, a coveted plot of land at the base of The Palm Jumeirah. A proposed $5 billion real estate project wants to take skyscraper-studded Dubai to new heights by bringing a part of the heavens down to Earth. Canadian entrepreneur Michael Henderson envisions building a 274-meter (900-foot) replica of the moon atop a 30-meter (100-foot) building in Dubai, already home to the world's tallest building and other architectural wonders. (Michael Henderson/Moon World Resorts via AP)