Nepalese rescue workers inspect wreckage at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara, Nepal, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Nepal began a national day of mourning Monday, a day after a plane crashed while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard. Rescue workers rappelled down a 300-meter (984 feet) gorge to continue the search. Two more bodies have been found Monday morning. (AP Photo/Krishna Mani Baral)