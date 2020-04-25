In this April 7, 2020, photo provided by Maribel Torres, Maribel Torres sews face masks masks to be used for protection against the coronavirus at her home in the Staten Island borough of New York. Torres used to clean apartments but tenants stopped calling her when the pandemic started. Now, with support from La Colmena, a non-profit that helps day laborers, she is sewing masks from home and selling some of them. (Pablo Evangelista/Torres Family Photo via AP)