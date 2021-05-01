FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, as Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. Biden has moved into a new phase of his presidency, having already begun to face a historic series of crises and largely dedicating his first 100 days to steady a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly 570,000 Americans and devastated its economy. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)