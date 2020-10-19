U.S. Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin speaks after an Israeli delegation signed an agreement with Bahraini officials in Manama, Bahrain, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. President Donald Trump on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 said Sudan will be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism if it follows through on its pledge to pay $335 million to American terror victims and families. The decision, announced after Mnuchin was in Bahrain to cement the Gulf state’s recognition of Israel, came as the Trump administration pursues further Arab recognition of Israel. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)