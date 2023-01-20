FILE - Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler briefs reporters on reports of a man with a gun entering the USA Today headquarters building on Aug. 7, 2019, in McLean, Va. A woman who says she was lured from Costa Rica into a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring has named the former police chief and three other officers as clients who allowed the enterprise to operate. A federal jury in Alexandria, Va., began hearing testimony Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in the civil trial against the four officers, including Roessler. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat, File)