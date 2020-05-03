Aecurity forces detonate an explosive device placed by the Islamic State militants during a search operation in Taramiyah, 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Baghdad, Iraq. Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria are stepping up attacks, taking advantage of governments preoccupied with the economic and health impact of the coronavirus. Security officials in Iraq say attacks are up fivefold over last year, as the group exploits security gaps linked to the virus lockdown and a U.S. troop drawdown in the country’s north. (AP)