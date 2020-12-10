Corritta Lewis, center, and her wife Mea pose with their son Caleb, 2, in Oceanside, Calif., on Dec. 4, 2020. For some planning to stay home for Christmas, giving up the hassle and family drama of holiday travel isn't such a bad deal in the end. Corritta Lewis, who has a huge extended family in Ohio, says she is looking forward to staying home with her family and avoiding the overall mania that the holiday brings. (Corritta Lewis via AP)