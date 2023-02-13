This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard shows a green military-grade laser light from a Chinese coast guard ship in the disputed South China Sea, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The Philippines on Monday, Feb. 13, accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea, calling it a "blatant" violation of Manila's sovereign rights. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)