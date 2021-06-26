FILE - In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws football's during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia should be a plum political prize, but a year before Republican voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. The wildcard is whether football hero Herschel Walker runs and brings the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)