FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film "Knock Down the House" at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer's fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, Mo., ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri's Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century. Bush's victory came in a rematch of 2018, when she failed to capitalize on a national Democratic wave that favored political newcomers such as Bush’s friend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)