FILE - People cast their ballots at Coit Arts Academy in Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. On a successful, high-profile ballot measure in the battleground state of Michigan, proposing to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, Catholic voters split about evenly, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 94,000 voters across the country. (Joel Bissell/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)