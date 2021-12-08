Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, poses during an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. More than 40 cases of the omicron variant have been reported in the U.S. so far, with most of them people who were vaccinated and nearly all of them suffering only mild illness, Walensky said Wednesday. ​(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)