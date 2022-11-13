Forensic experts collect a dead body after an explosion on Istanbul's popular pedestrian Istiklal Avenue Sunday, Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares killed a handful of people and injured dozens on Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, state-run Anadolu news agency said.(Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP)