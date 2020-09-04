In this Aug. 28, 2020, photo provided by the USDA Forest Service, is an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois named Ice, a highly decorated U.S. Forest Service police dog, the day after he suffered nine stab wounds during a marijuana raid in Northern California. Ice was wounded in the Klamath National Forest south of the Oregon border when he was released to catch a suspect who had fled down a steep hill to escape the raid that unearthed more than 5,500 marijuana plants. He kept hold of the suspect even after he was stabbed, while his handler, Patrol Captain Christopher Magallon, made the arrest. (USDA Forest Service via AP)