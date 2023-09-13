FILE - A woman walks past a closed Apple Store in Lille, northern France, Monday, March 16, 2020. A French watchdog ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the market because it is emitting too high levels of electromagnetic radiation. The National Frequencies Agency (ANFR), the body monitoring public exposure to radiations, called on Apple to "implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction," in a statement released on Tuesday Sept.12, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)