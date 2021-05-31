FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden listens as South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. North Korea said Monday, May 31, the U.S. allowing South Korea to build more powerful missiles was an example of the U.S.'s hostile policy against the North, warning that it could lead to an “acute and instable situation” on the Korean Peninsula.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)