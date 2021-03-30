FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, a school bus drives past a sign reading Welcome to Sandy Hook, in Newtown, Conn., where 26 people were killed by a gunman inside Sandy Hook Elementary School. Students who were planning to attack schools showed the same types of troubled histories as those who carried them out - they were badly bullied, often suffered from depression with stress at home, and their behavior worried others, according to a U.S. Secret Service study released March 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)