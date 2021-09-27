Muqtada Haider turns the switches to transfer electricity to private homes in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. In Iraq, electricity is a potent symbol of endemic corruption, rooted in the country’s sectarian power-sharing system. This contributes to chronic electrical outages of up to 14 hours a day in a major oil-producing nation with plentiful energy resources. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)