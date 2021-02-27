In this photo provided by Jason Torlano, Zach Milligan is shown on his descent down Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Two men climbed some 4,000 feet to the top of Yosemite's Half Dome in subfreezing temperatures and skied down the famously steep monolith to the valley floor. Jason Torlano, 45, and Zach Milligan, 40, completed the daring descent in five hours on Sunday by charging down Half Dome's arching back and using ropes to rappel down several sections of bare rock known as the "death slabs," the Fresno Bee reported on Thursday. (Jason Torlano via AP)