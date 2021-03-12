Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala, in the center wearing red, and Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Ga., at the far right, join fellow members of Congress, labor organizers and employees at an Amazon facility in Bessemer, Ala., on March 5, 2021. The nearly 6,000 workers at the plant are voting on whether to form a union. The election is the largest unionizing effort ever for Amazon, one of the world’s wealthiest firms, and would be a major victory for organized labor and its Democratic Party allies as the labor movement tries to reverse decades of declining membership nationally. (AP Photo/Bill Barrow)