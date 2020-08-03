FILE—This file photo from Aug. 6, 2005, shows U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Brian Hamilton of Columbus, Ohio, from Lima Company of the 3rd Battalion, 25th Regiment as he exits after searching a school, in Parwana, near Haditha, Iraq. Days before, a nearby roadside bomb killed 14 Marines, many from this platoon, and a civilian interpreter on August 3, 2005. Some survivors and families of those killed had planned a 15-year reunion this weekend, but it had to be canceled amid restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Jacob Silberberg, File)