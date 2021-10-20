In this photo released by New Zealand Police, an officer identified only as Constable Kurt sits on his patrol car with a 4-year-old boy who is not identified, in the South Island city of Invercargill, New Zealand, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. An emergency call made by the 4-year-old New Zealand boy asking for police to come over and check out his toys prompted a real-life callout and confirmation from an officer that the toys were, indeed, pretty cool. (NZ Police via AP)