LONDON — Britain’s government has announced tougher quarantine and testing measures for U.K and Irish residents returning home from South American and African countries in a bid to limit coronavirus variants.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says those international arrivals will be required to take two coronavirus tests during their 10-day quarantine to enable authorities to better track new cases.
International travelers already must show proof of a negative test before they can re-enter the country.
A new hotel quarantine system will be put in place for U.K. and Irish residents who arrive from the British government’s 33 “red list” countries – mostly South American and African countries. Those travelers will have to pay for a 1750-pound ($2,411) package for the hotel stay.
The U.K. currently bans others travelers from these 33 countries.
The new measures take effect Monday. Those violating the rules could face fines up to 10,000 pounds ($13,780) and up to a 10-year prison sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.