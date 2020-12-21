FILE - In this June 8, 2017 file photo, Al-Jazeera staff work at their TV station in Doha, Qatar. Dozens of journalists at Al Jazeera, the Qatari state-owned media company, have been targeted by advanced spyware in an attack attributed to the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a cybersecurity watchdog reported on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Citizen Lab, the watchdog, traced the malware that infected the personal phones of 36 journalists, producers, anchors and executives at Al Jazeera earlier this year back to the Israel-based NSO Group, which has been widely condemned for selling spyware to repressive governments. (AP Photo/Malak Harb, File)