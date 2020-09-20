Adi Dougherty, age 6, live with her family in Washington DC. Last year pre-COVID, Adi’s DC Public School (DCPS) elementary school decided to celebrate the 100th day of school and encouraged all the children to dress up like “old people”. Adi didn’t want to look “old”. But she knows many accomplished women leaders and said she wanted to go as Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Jocelyn Noveck)