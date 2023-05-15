Elzbieta Cajzer, head of the museum's collections department, shows a collection of shoes that belonged to child victims of the former Nazi German death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau at the conservation laboratory on the grounds of the camp in Oswiecim, Poland, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A two-year effort has been launched in 2023 to preserve 8,000 children’s shoes at the former concentration and extermination camp where German forces murdered 1.1 million people during World War II. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)