Police officers talk to a truck driver stopped at a checkpoint along a road in Qingtongxia on northern China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region leading to the site of a collapsed open pit mine in Alxa League in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Rescuers have changed their approach to search for dozens of people missing from a coal mine collapse in northern China to avoid further landslides, state broadcaster CCTV reported Friday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)