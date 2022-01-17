People watch a TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with a file image, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. North Korea on Monday fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea in its fourth weapons launch this month, South Korea's military said, with the apparent goal of demonstrating its military might amid paused diplomacy with the United States and pandemic border closures. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)