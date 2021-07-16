FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2018 file photo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo listens during a news conference in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to be interviewed by investigators with the state attorney general’s office who are looking into sexual harassment allegations as the probe nears its conclusion. The timing of the interview Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Albany was confirmed by two people familiar with the case who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)