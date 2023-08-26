Amber Lightfeather, of Duluth, Minn., and four of her children are shown in this selfie she took on July 4, 2017, with the city of Duluth and its harbor in the background. When classes resume for Lightfeather's children after Labor Day, she won't have to worry about where their next meals will be coming from — they'll be free. Several states are making school breakfasts and lunches permanently free to all students starting this academic year, regardless of family income, and congressional supporters of universal school meals have launched a fresh attempt to extend free meals for all kids nationwide. (Amber Lightfeather via AP)