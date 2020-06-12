In this June 3, 2020, photo, Chris LaZich, of Fleet Science Center, wears a mask with a window as she talks with Delpha Hanson in San Diego. Face coverings to curb the spread of the coronavirus are making it hard for people who read lips to communicate. That has spurred a slew of startups making masks with plastic windows to show one's mouth. The companies are getting inundated with orders from family and friends of deaf people, people helping English learners see the pronunciation of words, and even hospitals that want their patients to be able to see smiles. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)