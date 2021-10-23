FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., holds a news conference to talk about the benefits of the Child Tax Credit, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 15, 2021. President Joe Biden and leading Democratic lawmakers have been fighting to make permanent a child tax credit that would give families at least $300 a month per child. But the latest budget deal would extend the payments through the end of the next year. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)