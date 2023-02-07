FILE - A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019. Google is girding for a battle of wits in artificial intelligence with “Bard," a conversational service apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers" before being widely released later in the year, according to a Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, blog post from Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)