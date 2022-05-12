FILE - Indiana state Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem, left, speaks with Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford during a legislative hearing at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis on Aug. 21, 2021. American Dream Federal Action, a super PAC financed by a cryptocurrency CEO, saturated the district with ads promoting Houchin as a “Trump Tough” conservative who would “stop the socialists in Washington.” That push helped secure her win last week in a Republican primary. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)