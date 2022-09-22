FILE - In this image taken from a video screen, Tafara Williams speaks to reporters from her hospital bed during a Zoom meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Libertyville, Ill. A suburban Chicago police officer who shot a Black couple inside a vehicle — killing a 19-year-old man and wounding his girlfriend, Williams — has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Court records state Dante Salinas was charged in connection with the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting death of Marcellis Stinnette, 19, of Waukegan. His girlfriend, Williams, was injured. (Zoom via AP Photo, File)