resident Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, left, and Katie Waldman, now Miller, arrive for a State Dinner with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, who tested positive Friday, May 8, 2020, had been in recent contact with Pence but not with the president. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)