FILE - A bin of "I Voted Today" stickers rests on a table at a polling place, Sept. 13, 2022, in Stratham, N.H. A New Hampshire man who posted a fake Craigslist ad for a free trailer with a legislative candidate’s number on the day of the election has lost his right to vote in the state. Michael Drouin, 30, pleaded guilty Monday, April 24, 2023, to creating a false document after a flood of unwanted calls and texts jammed up the candidate's cell phone. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)