This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows damaged aircraft, including one on fire, at Khartoum International Airport in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, April 17, 2023. Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press show the extent of the destruction from days of fighting in Sudan between rival military forces, including some 20 aircraft either damaged or destroyed at Khartoum's airport. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)