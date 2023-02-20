FILE - Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Robert Califf testifies via video during a House Commerce Oversight and Investigations subcommittee hybrid hearing on the nationwide baby formula shortage on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Washington. Califf has spent much of his last year on the job warning that growing “distortions and half-truths” surrounding vaccines and other medical products are a major driver of sickness and death in America. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)