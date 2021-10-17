FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2009 file photo, The south side of the Capitol and its surrounding grounds are shown in Austin, Texas. TTexas Republicans are set to approve redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state’s booming suburbs. The Texas House on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021 is expected to send the maps to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)