After the service for fallen Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, her father Richard Herrera, left, and husband Jarod Gee hold U.S. flags at Bayside Church's Adventure Campus in Roseville, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, as her casket is moved to the hearse. Sgt. Gee lost her life, along with 12 other U.S. service members, in the bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan on Aug. 26. (Renee C. Byer/The Sacramento Bee via AP)