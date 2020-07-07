FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves delivers a televised address prior to signing a bill retiring the last state flag in the United States with the Confederate battle emblem, during a ceremony at the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss. Reeves tweeted Tuesday, July 7 that he has tested negative for the coronavirus, a day after announcing he was going into isolation after being in contact with a lawmaker who tested positive. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)