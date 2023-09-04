FILE - Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., right, walks by Casey DeSantis, wife of GOP rival and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, as he speaks at Rep. Jeff Duncan's Faith & Freedom BBQ fundraiser on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Anderson, S.C. Several campaigns are placing a huge emphasis on South Carolina, where the Republican primary is traditionally the last chance for many White House hopefuls to break through before Super Tuesday. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)