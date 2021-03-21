This undated photo provided by Sarah Milewski shows Bill and Esther Ilnisky. The couple spent nearly seven decades together as Christian ministers and missionaries, including stints in the Caribbean and Middle East before preaching for 40 years in Florida. When they died minutes apart of COVID-19 on March 1, 2021, at a Palm Beach County hospice, it may have been a hidden blessing, their only child, Sarah Milewski, said.(Sarah Milewski via AP)