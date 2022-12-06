FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via Twitter shows Anderson Lee Aldrich. Aldrich, the suspect accused of entering a gay nightclub clad in body armor and opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others, is set to appear in court again Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, to learn what charges prosecutors will pursue in the attack, including possible hate crime counts. (Colorado Springs Police Department via AP, File)